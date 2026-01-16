Ford CEO says $30,000 electric truck has hit the prototype stage

HQ

There are several hurdles in widespread EV adoption, and for many, many American consumers it's utility and pricing. Ford has attempted to copy their incredible succes with the F150 as an EV, but ran into problems with particularly pricing.

But an upcoming truck, again aimed at the American market, will supposedly cost just $30,000, and that very important model is now in the prototyping phase.

In an interview with InsideEVs Ford CEO Jim Farley says this model is crucial:

"This is literally like the Apollo or Gemini mission within Ford. A uniquely American, high-risk project... just like the power units for Formula 1, it's one of the most challenging projects I've ever been involved in."

Other manufactureres are also struggling with bringing down essential cost to a point where really budget-friendly EV's can hit the market with solid range figures.