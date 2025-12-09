Ford and Renault kickstart new EV partnership

HQ

Ford already offers several EV models, including the Capri, the Explorer and the Mustang Mach-E, but none of them are exactly cheap. But in future, you might see truly affordable models from the manufacturer thanks to the help of Renault.

In a press release it's been confirmed that Ford has reached out to Renault to help them build two new EV models for the European market. It's unclear what they'll be called, but it's assumed that at least one will be a Fiesta EV revival of some kind.

It's unknown which platform will be utilized, so it's hard to gauge anything concrete about the two models, but they are specifically being described as "affordable".

Renault's company CEO Jim Farley says the cars will "combine Renault Group's industrial scale and EV assets with Ford's iconic design and driving dynamics to create vehicles that are fun, capable, and distinctly Ford in spirit."