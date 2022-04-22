Ford and ONCE unveil their simracing solution for limited mobility users

HQ

Earlier today in Madrid, the Ford Adapta program and Fundación ONCE (a Spanish org for blind and disabled people), who have been working together for nine years on vehicle accessibility, have introduced their solution for virtual drivers. Under the esports Team Fordzilla brand, the range of products allow disabled or reduced-mobility users to enjoy both driving games and even the competitive scene of simracing.

The main peripheral is the Adapta steering wheel as it offers hand controls via accelerator and brake rings, just like Ford's real adapted cars. It's a 30mm, leather-covered unit made of aluminium and CF, and for now it's compatible with PlayStation consoles and PC by means of a Simagic direct drive wheel base, but the reps promise support throughout all games and platforms.

In the picture, Cisco García, wheelchair tennis world champion runner-up, now a Team Fordzilla Adapta ambassador, shows one of the possible configuration of the adaptive simracing rig.



From the ring-based steering wheel, users can expand their adaptive cockpit with the typical range of components, just tweaked for the occasion. These include wheelchair-allowing rigs, emergency stop buttons, remotely controlled PC, or mobility-friendly software, not to mention the more immersive options of movement platforms, VR or torso haptics.

Those interested in Team Forzilla's adaptive simulator can purchase from standalone components to full or custom solutions, with prices ranging between 1,000 and 7,000 euros at the official store, and they're shipping to any European country.