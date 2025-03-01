Forbes reveals Hollywood's highest-paid stars of the year

HQ

Forbes has released its annual list of Hollywood's wealthiest stars, and at the top is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He reportedly received a $50 million bonus from Amazon for his role in the holiday action movie Red One. Additionally, his voice role in Moana 2 secured him a share of the film's massive box office earnings. While Johnson's acting skills may be debated, his business acumen and negotiation tactics are undeniable.

Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld also made the list with $60 million, thanks to ongoing royalties and new projects. Hugh Jackman secured $50 million, likely boosted by his return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Other notable earners include Brad Pitt ($32 million) and George Clooney ($31 million), both benefiting from acting and business ventures. Nicole Kidman ($31 million) was the highest-earning actress on the list, reflecting her strong presence in film and television.

Finally, Adam Sandler and Will Smith each made $26 million, continuing their success in comedy and action films.