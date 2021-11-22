Forbes contributor lists everything missing from Battlefield 2042

It's been a bumpy launch to say the least for the latest installation in EA's Battlefield series, with everything from heavy review bombing on Steam to detailed videos from famous streamers breaking down the seemingly unfinished title. Now a contributor at Forbes has jumped on the bandwagon, summing up all the things missing from the newly released Battlefield 2042 - and it's a very fascinating read:
Core Features
No single-player story/campaign mode
No standard server browser
Fewer standardized game modes (Can't even play TDM or smaller scale modes without relying on community servers. Really?)
Fewer base game maps than any other title (even including portal the map count is only 13)
No persistent lobbies (seriously why do I have to matchmake after EVERY round?)
Fewer in-game assignments (none outside of cosmetic unlocks)
No class system
Less character customization options (than BF5)
No profile progress/stats page in the menu
No battle log/stats tracker for other players
No global leader boards
No end of round assignment progress screen
No dog tags (they still sort of exist I guess?)
No custom emblems
Fewer achievements
No medals
No cross-game profile screen (BF 4, HL, 1, and V were all linked by a menu if you owned them digitally, was a neat feature.)
No spectator mode
No permanent community servers (would be useful for clans and events)
No test range (this one is sort of compensated for with single payer servers vs bots)
Infantry Gameplay
Fewer guns (even including all the portal guns, BF4 still had more at launch)
Fewer infantry gadgets
No manual leaning
No diving while swimming
No high wall vaulting
No crouch sprinting
No backwards prone
No explosion knockback
No rolling after falling from heights
No ammo or health pickup off teammates
No scope zeroing
No thermal optics
No indirect fire gadgets
Less anti-tank launchers (Come on man only one?)
No lock-on launchers (The M5 works with the SOFLAM but that requires 2 people)
No AP mines/claymores
No suppression mechanic (This one I don't mind but I'm including everything)
No first person takedown animations (whether this is a downgrade is up for debate, but I think it is)
Vehicles
Fewer vehicle types (and separate vehicle progression per faction even though they are functionally identical... why???)
No naval vehicles (Except I guess the hovercraft technically)
No small transports (i.e. ATVs, motorcycles)
No vehicle gunner direction indicator
No lock on direction indicator
No vehicle enter/exit animations
No tank turret decoupling (This was so great in BF4!)
Less vehicle driver/pilot customization options
No tank zoom customization options
No tank gunner customization options
No heli gunner secondary weapons
No separate heli/fixed-wing controls
No control input while looking behind/free looking in aircraft (BF1 and V pilots, this one is gonna absolutely suck for you guys)
No joystick/non-generic gamepad support
Scoring System
No squad wipe scoring
No player damage points
No vehicle damage points
No vehicle kill assist points
No headshot bonus
No long-range kill bonus
No assist counts as kill bonus
No multi-kill bonus
No killstreak stopped bonus
No comeback bonus
No squad objective play bonus
Oversimplified teamplay scoring (i.e. healing a teammate always gives you a flat +5xp rather than being based on how much you heal them)
Squad and Teamwork
No commander
No special squad call-in abilities
No squad field upgrades
No in-game VOIP (coming soonTM)
Fewer factions (with almost nothing to give the 2 factions any distinction)
No cross-team chat
No "create new squad" option
No clans/platoons
No view of squadmates while in the spawn screen
No "Medic incoming" indicator in downed state (coming soonTM)
No rank names/icons, just a number.
Maps
Lack of persistent servers means poor map rotation (I played for 10 hours and never saw Kaleidoscope, Orbital, or Breakaway)
Fewer base game maps (not including portal maps)
No static weapon emplacements
Fewer destructible buildings
Very poor balance between vehicle and infantry gameplay
No infantry focused maps
No game changing levolution
Absolutely zero cover between capture zones
Poor spawn points (Constantly spawning in the open/visible to enemies)
No fortification building (given how open all the maps are, this could have been super useful)
Fewer urban areas
No naval maps
UI and Quality of Life
Less control customization options
Less UI customization options
No HUD/icon opacity customization
No HUD scaling customization options
No gunsight reticle customization options
No network performance graph
No individual player scoreboard
No ability to zoom in on the spawn map
Less detail in the 'who killed you' screen
Less ultrawide monitor support (hud ratio is locked in at 16:9)
Very poor friend joining system (Lack of server browser makes playing with more than 4 friends completely impossible)
Poor console aim assist (big fat f*ck you to console players there, dice. Hopefully this will come with the D1 patch)
No in game crossplay toggle option (you have to change your global console settings)
Audio
General consensus seems to be the audio design is bad, especially compared to both BF3 and BF1.
3D soundscape is almost non-exsistent
Less impactful soundtrack (menu music is very dull and repetitive)
End of round music is dull and uninteresting (compared to BF1 and V this is a big downgrade)
End of round voicelines are just awful. I can't describe how much I hate them. (Tried to keep the rest of the list objective, but I had to add this. You guys understand)
It is of course an outright shame that DICE has the guts to release such a half-baked product at full price. The scent of pre-alpha is palpable and the question now is how much this unfinished product hurts Battlefield as a brand going forward.