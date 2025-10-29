For the performance director of Baldur's Gate III, Larian's inclusion of neuter pronouns was "a game-changer"

HQ

Baldur's Gate III was a game industry game changer on so many levels that even today, more than two years after its full release and eight massive content updates later, it still stands head and shoulders above virtually every major release of the generation. Its design and development is also a statement of intent of how well-oiled Larian's machinery is to take on projects of great magnitude, but always with the goal in mind of making something special for all players, and the following fact is proof of that.

During a recent interview with The Gamer, Baldur's Gate III acting director and fellow actress Aliona Baranova recalled her work on the cRPG, and also praises Larian's decision to re-record all the game's dialogue to add gender neutrality.

And while there may be more critical of such inclusive decisions, there is no doubt that Baldur's Gate III has done very well, and perhaps in part because of them. Baranova says: "Inclusion can always be improved, I think, in all areas, but I think Baldur's Gate 3 did very, very well, and it sold very well".

"It was a radical change. Brilliant. We'd already started recording and we had a lot of lines with the pronouns he and she, but we called people back to make sure that, even if it was just one line, it was they/them," adding that "developers take note. You can take those risks, quote-unquote, and reap the rewards, if you do it wholeheartedly. Do it with a good script, with good performances and direction, and be passionate about it."

What do you think of this, and do you think Baldur's Gate III will encourage other big developments to be inclusive and reach out to this segment of gamers, in addition to the normative ones? And by the way, if you want to get a closer look at the work of the voice actors in Baldur's Gate 3, don't miss our own interview with Samantha Béart, who voiced Karlach, below.