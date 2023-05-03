For The King II to get a beta next week

HQ

We've known for a while that For The King II was shaping up for a 2023 release on PC, but as we await an official and exact date, publisher Curve Games and developer IronOak Games has announced that next week will see the start of a PC closed beta.

Set to be hosted from May 10 through May 16, the beta will offer the first of five playable adventures, will include both single player and multiplayer support, and will feature six classes to check out, with those being Blacksmith, Scholar, Hunter, Stableboy, Herbalist, and Alchemist. The latter two will need to be unlocked through gameplay. IronOak also promises that the launch will feature even more classes.

The beta will also start and end at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST on May 10 and then May 16, so be sure to sign up for the beta via the game's Steam page right now for a chance to check it out if you're excited and want to help improve and better the game ahead of its launch on PC later this year.