For The King II shows off pets and mercenaries in new trailer

IronOak Games, the developer of the For The King games, has released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel, For The King II. This trailer gives us a deeper look at the tabletop adventuring strategy experience, and even shows off some of the additions that will be available when it launches.

This will include landboat vehicles that allow players to easily travel around the overworld; mercenaries and pets that can be recruited to fight alongside the player; and Scourges, which is an improvement on the feature from the original game.

While you can check out the new trailer below, you can also take a look at some new screenshots that give a further teaser of what will be on offer when For The King II arrives on PC in 2023.