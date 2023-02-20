Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
For The King II

For The King II shows off pets and mercenaries in new trailer

The strategy sequel will be coming to PC later this year.

HQ

IronOak Games, the developer of the For The King games, has released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel, For The King II. This trailer gives us a deeper look at the tabletop adventuring strategy experience, and even shows off some of the additions that will be available when it launches.

This will include landboat vehicles that allow players to easily travel around the overworld; mercenaries and pets that can be recruited to fight alongside the player; and Scourges, which is an improvement on the feature from the original game.

While you can check out the new trailer below, you can also take a look at some new screenshots that give a further teaser of what will be on offer when For The King II arrives on PC in 2023.

HQ
For The King II
For The King IIFor The King IIFor The King II
For The King IIFor The King II

