Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
For The King II

For the King II launches next month

The tabletop-inspired sequel is set to debut in November.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you like strategy games, especially ones inspired by tabletop titles, you've no doubt been drawn to For the King before. Developed by IronOak Games, a sequel to that title has been in production for a while now, but it will soon be making its full debut on PC.

Because we're now told that For the King II will be launched on PC on November 2, 2023. We're told that this will be a game that grows with the community and that the development team has "lofty ambitions" for where the future could take the title. As for what will be included at release, an infographic reveals precisely this.


  • 2000+ equippable weapons, armour, and attire

  • 270+ weapon abilities

  • 12 unique biomes

  • 12 character classes and 8 traits

  • 7 scourges

  • 5 extraordinary adventures

  • 1 replayable 30+ hour roguelite campaign

For The King II

With the launch looming, we're also told that pre-orderers can look forward to some exclusive items, including a 10% early adopter discount, the game's soundtrack, and the Primordial Helm, Armor, and Backpack.

Related texts



Loading next content