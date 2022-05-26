For The King II has been announced

Curve Games and IronOak Games has announced that the strategy game For The King will in fact be getting a sequel. Set to be known simply as For The King II, this title will be arriving in 2023, and will bring some exciting new features, such as the ability to play in four player co-op.

The press release states that the game will offer up "a whole host of new biomes to explore", as well as an updated art style, a new original soundtrack, and will take players even further into the world of Fahrul. It's also added that the game will feature a greater focus on strategy and decision making.

The finer details for the game have yet to be revealed, but we do have an announcement trailer, which you can find below, to give an idea of what will be in store when For The King II arrives at a currently unannounced date in 2023.