For the fourth time ever, Xbox Series consoles outsold the PS5 in Japan last week

While Microsoft has been working to grow its Xbox brand in Japan, there's no denying that Xbox has struggled to keep up with Sony's PlayStation in the country. In fact, it's such a massive difference in the market share that the PS5, for example, barely ever gets outsold by the Xbox Series X/S in the country, and when it does, it's usually down to stock issues or other circumstances.

In this vein, last week, Famitsu reports (thanks, VGC) that the Xbox Series X/S managed to outperform the PS5 in Japan, for only the fourth time ever. It's noted that 3,301 Xbox Series devices were sold, with 2,903 being Xbox Series Xs and 398 being Xbox Series S devices. As for PS5, only 2,903 units were shifted, with 2,717 being regular PS5s and 216 being the all-digital variants.

It's unclear why PS5 sold so poorly last week in Japan, but considering the track record, there is no doubt a reason for why Xbox got the jump on Sony's system once again.