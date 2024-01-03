For the first time in a decade, an EA football game wasn't the best-selling boxed title in the UK over a calendar year

HQ

If you ever had any doubt that Brits like football, all you have to do is take a glimpse at the biggest physical title each year for the past decade. Spoiler alert... It was a FIFA game. Or at least it was, because following the change to the EA Sports FC name, EA's football offering managed to stumble and finally be defeated as the biggest boxed game in the UK throughout a calendar year.

As per Gamesindustry.biz, Hogwarts Legacy rounded out 2023 as the best-selling physical title in the UK, staving off the charging EA Sports FC 24, which was pulling in mega numbers following its release in late September. To prove just how big a deal this was, the last time an EA football game wasn't the biggest physical game was back in 2013, when Grand Theft Auto V made its debut and rocked the world.

It's said that the split of sales for Hogwarts Legacy saw over 50% of boxed sales be for PS5, followed by PS4, and then Nintendo Switch (despite only launching in November on the platform). Needless to say, the game seemed to have a tougher time with drawing in Xbox players, at least in a physical sales sense.