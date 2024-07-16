For the first time ever, hip-hop has been broadcast into space

HQ

NASA, seemingly for the fun of it, decided it would be interesting to give Venus a taste of hip-hop. The space agency beamed Missy Elliott's The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) to the very inhospitable planet, making it the first time that hip-hop has ever been broadcast into space, and only the second time that the powerful Deep Space Network (DSN) has been used to send music into the cosmos.

We're told that the song travelled 158 million miles to reach the second planet in our solar system, all within 14 minutes thanks to it travelling at light speed. The transmission was sent from the 34-metre wide Deep Space Station 13 radio dish antenna in California, which is also nicknamed Venus.

Speaking about the decision to send Elliott's music into the stars, NASA's director of digital and technology division at the office of communications, Brittany Brown, stated, "Both space exploration and Missy Elliott's art have been about pushing boundaries. Missy has a track record of infusing space-centric storytelling and futuristic visuals in her music videos so the opportunity to collaborate on something out of this world is truly fitting."

What song do you think should be next to be sent into deep space?

