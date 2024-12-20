For the first time, an "AI judge" will be used during the Usyk vs. Fury boxing match this weekend

HQ

With the debate about the intrusion of Artificial Inteligence in tasks and jobs always made by human being on everyone's lips for many years, Saudi Arabia has announced a new move that is already being controversial: a boxing match will have an "AI judge".

It will debut during the much hyped bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, tomorrow Saturday December 20 in Riyadh, during the Riyadh Season, a series of sporting events aimed to attract tourism and global attention -something many have already sussed as sportwashing-.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (and also owner of Spanish club Almería) has announced a "Fourth Judge", described as "fairness powered by technology and human expertise".

This AI has been trained to study metrics like agression, landed punches, impact, defensive deployments and "winning probability" in real time, aiming to "bring fariness to the ring", free from bias and human error. However, as Alalshikh has said, it will not impact the official results, so it remains to be seen how exactly it will be used, if at all, by the three human judges. So far, it is labelled as an experiment.

If they wanted to try something like that, the Usyk vs. Fury rematch it the best opportunity, because their previous fight in May 2024 was won by Usyk by split decision: two "human" judges gave it to the Ukranian boxer, 115-112 and 114-113, and the other gave it to the British boxer, 113-114.

Tyson Fury couldn't believed he had lost. And it is usual that many boxing matches end without a clear winner, so maybe adding a supossedly objective tool to determine who is the real winner might not be such a bad idea, as long as it remains as a tool to be used by real, flesh and blood judges...