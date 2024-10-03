For the first time, a Zelda game doesn't have Miyamoto in the credits

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom marks a rather curious landmark: it is the first game in the series without Shigeru Miyamoto being included in the game credits.

Game developer and Zelda historian Max Nichols shared his findings on a Twitter thread, in which he finds Echoes of Wisdom has 338 people listed in the credits.

As we all know, Shigeru Miyamoto is the cocreator of The Legend of Zelda game for Famicom/NES (1986), alongside Takashi Tezuka, who also isn't credited in Echoes of Wisdom, but wasn't also credited on Tears of the Kingdom.

Both still work at Nintendo. In the case of Tezuka, he is one of the Senior Officers of Nintendo EPD, its main hardware and software development division. Miyamoto was credited as general producer on Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in 2023 as well as Zelda Breath of the Wild in 2017.

His only other recent game credit is 2023's Pikmin 4, but since approximately 2016 has been dedicated to other ventures, like the theme park developments and movie production. He's 71, but still has no thoughts of retirement. However, in terms of games, he has mostly passed the torch to other producers and designers, including his flagship series Mario and Zelda.