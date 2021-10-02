English
In Sound Mind

We're kicking off the spooky season with some In Sound Mind on today's GR Live

The horror game sees players having to escape from the inner workings of their own mind.

We're now a couple of days into October, which means one thing: the spooky season is here. To celebrate that, we're going to be getting into the Halloween spirit on today's GR Live by taking a look at the psychological horror game In Sound Mind.

Developed by We Create Stuff, this title asks players to escape the confines of their inner mind, by solving a bunch of challenging puzzles all while facing a range of scary scenarios designed to frighten the life out of the player. Launching earlier this week, the game has received "Very Positive" reviews on Steam so far, meaning we can probably expect quite a terrifying time.

To see what In Sound Mind is offering, we're going to be taking a look at the game when we go live later today, with Rebeca set to explore two hours of this psychological horror title. If you're up for the challenge, and aren't afraid of a good scare, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage, when we go live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

In Sound Mind

