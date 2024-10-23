For Honor's next crossover will revolve around a beloved Bungie sci-fi series

HQ

In a rather surprising development, Ubisoft and Bungie will be teaming up once again to crossover some of their biggest and most popular brands. This time won't see Ubisoft cosmetics coming to Destiny 2 however, as it will instead see the opposite happen, as For Honor is set to be bolstered by Destiny 2 items.

The full reveal for this event is promised for later today on October 23 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST, but Destiny 2's social channels do reveal a bunch of information all the same.

We're told that this crossover will happen in the form of a Light of the Guardians Halloween event in For Honor that runs between October 24 and November 14. It will allow players to "equip your favorite warrior with gear delivered straight from The Last City".

It's unclear if this crossover will work two-ways with For Honor gear in Destiny 2, but considering the past has seen Ubisoft adding Assassin's Creed cosmetics into Bungie's title, this might be Ubisoft cashing in on that former crossover.