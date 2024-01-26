For Honor cracks 35 million players

HQ

For Honor has become one of Ubisoft's biggest, most successful, and longest-running live games, as the title is currently in its seventh year of post-launch support. While it will be continuing to be supported and grow, with a new character making its arrival in February, Ubisoft has revealed that For Honor has recently passed another impressive player milestone.

The multiplayer brawling title has now surpassed 35 million total players. It's unclear how this player figure translates to actual sold copies (due to the game being available on some subscription services), as a 1:1 translation of players to sold copies would make For Honor one of the best-selling video games of all-time.

For those looking forward to more For Honor content, Ubisoft has also confirmed that the eighth year of post-launch support will begin on March 14 and run until March 2025, bringing with it four seasons and two new characters.