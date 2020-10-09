For Honor confirmed for next gen

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has confirmed that For Honor is on its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, not as a new release, but through enhanced backwards compatibility. All enhancements in the PS4 Pro and Xbox Series X versions will be available, including improved water reflections, distance level of detail, shadow resolution, and texture filtering.

The best part, however, is that For Honor will run at 60 frames per second in all next-gen consoles, although not at the same resolution. While the game will reach 4K on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the Series S version will be capped at 1080p. A sign that the 1440p resolution that Microsoft has promised for the Series S is too ambitious, considering the hardware difference between S and X?

In any case, Ubisoft also confirmed that all progress, inventory, and purchases will be carried over from PS4|Xbox One to PS5/Xbox Series X|S.