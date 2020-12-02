LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | HyperX League CS:GO 2v2 Final
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
For Honor

For Honor adds Gryphon to its character roster

The axe-wielding hero is the 29th playable character in the game.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

For Honor has revealed a new playable hero that will be available in the game starting December 10. Gryphon looks to be an absolute beast in his reveal trailer, as he is seen headbutting enemies and then hacking them to pieces with his two-handed axe.

Gryphon is the 29th playable character to be included within the game and can be purchased as part of a pack for $7.99. As well as the new hero, the pack also includes an exclusive ornament, one Elite Outfit, three cates, and seven days of Champion Status.

Tomorrow at 9am PT, the developers will be offering a closer look at Gryphon on Twitch, so be sure to tune in if you're interested in finding out more.

A trailer which delves deeper into Gryphon's backstory can be watched below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
For Honor

Related texts

For HonorScore

For Honor
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"With For Honor Ubisoft has delivered one of the most memorable and intense online experiences in recent memory."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy