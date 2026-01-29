For Crisol: Theater of Idols, "Nintendo Switch 2 is one of our targets"

HQ

When it was very hard for many studios to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 devkit for the first half of the system's first year of the system on the market, all reports indicated that the gates had been widely opened towards the end of 2025. It is what we've been hearing at Gamereactor from several studios as well, so today bringing a project to the console is more a matter of intent and the timing, than the previous hand-picked one-kit-for-one-game situation.

The other day we were talking with Vermila Studios about their peculiar dev story, as they were one of the very first to use Unreal Engine 5, and while they want to bring their indie effort to Nintendo's hybrid, it just didn't align for them to do so at launch. Some studios are pointing to difficulties with UE4 and UE5 when it comes to Switch 2 ports as they wait for updates from Epic Games, but it doesn't seem to be the case with Crisol: Theater of Idols:

HQ

"For sure, consoles are always in your mind, and Switch 2 is definitely one of our targets", confirms co-founder David Carrasco in the video. "But it came out very far into production. And we started in 2020 more or less, where Switch 2 was merely a dream, let's say. So for us, being such a small team, having three coding developers, thinking about creating a specific version for Switch 2 would be, for me, very daring to say. But it's definitely in our minds, and we hope that we could make it happen at some moment".

Before these Switch 2 remarks, we wanted to learn more about the devs' experience with the UE5 and crowed-about techs such as Nanite or Lumen.

"We were actually some of the first studios", recalls Carrasco. "If you go back to the presentation of Unreal Engine 5, they had a slate, big slate of studios, worldwide studios using Unreal Engine 5 and we were one of them. So we were able to use it from the very start, much before many others, which means we had a lot of pain during that time. A lot of things didn't work as they should, performance wasn't there, many features didn't work properly... But at the same time, we were learning while the engine itself was being developed. So we had a chance to grow with it and to become very, very familiar."

"So using Nanite or Lumen was very useful for us", he later adds about these UE buzzwords. "We've been able to extract a lot from it, especially, for example, when we use Lumen. The fact that we can dynamically light up certain locations without the need of baking those lights and being able to do that in a fairly dynamic way, it makes it much more easy for the production. And at the same time, it gives you more artistic control because you can retry very quickly and make sure that you fine tune every scene to your liking. And with Nanite, for example, you can set up more complex scenes and you don't need to worry about those level of detail. And in the end, you have much more production work to make the same amount of stuff. So in the end, you end up with less assets that have more levels of detail. In our case, we were able to make more. Taking into consideration how many people we are, it definitely helped us accelerate the production."

Crisol: Theater of Idols releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 10.