Footballer turned tennis player, Diego Forlán makes his ATP debut today at age 45

HQ

Diego Forlán, Uruguayan ex-footballer that played in teams like Manchester United, Atlético de Madrid, Villareal or Inter Milan, made an unusual career choice: after retiring from football and working a few years as coach, he is now a semi-professional tennis player.

He had a brilliant career, winning two 'Pichichi' trophies (top scorer of LaLiga), being chosen MVP of 2010 World Cup (finishing fourth), and winning titles like Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, Copa América with Uruguay...

He retired as a player in 2018, after more than 20 years, and then he had a short coaching career in Uruguay. In 2023, he decided to change sports and became a professional tennis player. After reaching the quarterfinals in a seniors circuit in of the ITF circuit, he is about to make his ATP debut. Aged 45!

"I like to challenge myself in life. This is a different sport for me, and I really enjoy the challenge of competing against very good players from different countries", Forlan said, as read in IFT site.

Today, Wednesday November 13, he will play doubles alongside Federico Coria in ATP Challenger in Uruguay. Playing in a ATP tournament is a big step up from playing in the MT1000s, the highest level tournaments for players over 30.