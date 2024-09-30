Football Manager 25 to launch in November

While the Football Manager series by Sports Interactive has been getting steadily more popular, the developer has been looking at ways to improve and better the experience. One such method that has been pursued is an engine switch to the Unity platform, something we'll be seeing in action for the first time in the coming months when Football Manager 25 makes its arrival on PC, consoles, and mobile.

Sega and Sports Interactive has officially slapped a debut date on the simulation project, affirming that we can look forward to its arrival on November 26, 2024. Speaking about what changes will be in store in this year's instalment, a press release explains:

"FM25's UI has been completely revamped, using insights of how different types of people play our games to produce an experience that's slicker and smarter in its navigation without compromising on detail.

"Enhanced graphical fidelity and new volumetric player animations taken from real football matches brings players closer to the action on Matchdays.

"Women's Football makes its long-awaited series debut in FM25, seamlessly joining the men's game in one world, one ecosystem. Players can break new ground with the women's game or immerse themselves deeper in the beautiful game than ever before thanks to SI's new multi-year partnership with the Premier League."

As Football Manager 25 will, like its predecessors, debut on a variety of platforms, Sports Interactive has affirmed the exact release platforms and dates too. The PC and Mac version (the base FM25) will arrive at the same time as the FM25 Console edition on Xbox and PS5 (seemingly no PS4 edition is planned) on November 26. The Nintendo Switch version will be the FM25 Touch version that is planned for December 3. And as for FM25 Mobile, this will be exclusive to Netflix at launch on November 26, and we're informed that the Mobile edition is the only one to have not made the leap to Unity as an engine.

We're told to expect more details about the FM25 Touch edition in the coming weeks and that pre-orders for FM25 Console will be launching at a later date to the FM25 base edition for PC and Mac that is available to pre-purchase now.