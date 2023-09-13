Football Manager 2024 is launching in November

Sega and Sports Interactive has revealed exactly when Football Manager 2024 will be arriving. Set to debut in November, as has become common for the title, it will be launching on pretty much every platform you can imagine, including Netflix.

The game will be launching on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox all via its PC and Console version, and then on mobile, Nintendo Switch, and Netflix through its Touch edition, with all these editions debuting on November 6, 2023.

To add to this, the game will get a period of Early Access, with PC players able to jump in and check out the career mode from as soon as two weeks prior to the full launch, with progress able to be carried forward to the full game when it is unlocked.

As has been the case in the past, the game will also be debuting as an Xbox Game Pass launch title, meaning you can check out the latest iteration of the series on your Xbox console as part of the subscription.

To mark the upcoming launch, Sports Interactive has released a trailer for the game that also looks into some of the new features that will be present and when we can expect to learn more about the title. Catch that below.