Football Manager 2024 is already the most-played title in the series

HQ

Sports Interactive has just revealed that Football Manager 2024 has just become the most-played title in the series history. The 20th instalment into the long-running sports franchise surpassed seven million players this week, which is enough to catapult the game ahead of Football Manager 2023, which peaked at 6.88 million players.

It's noted that this record has been smashed 100 days faster than it took FM23 to achieve the 6.88 million milestone in its entire lifecycle. This of course also means a few other records now belong to FM24, including most pre-purchased title in the series history.

Talking about what's to come for Sports Interactive and Football Manager in the future, we're told that Football Manager 2025 is the next project on the block, and that this includes a move to the Unity engine and also the introduction of women's football.

It was also noted by studio director Miles Jacobson that after 33 years of releasing FM titles, "what we're doing now is setting things up for the next 30, where we expect to continue to innovate for decades to come."