Football Manager 2024

Football Manager 2024 has attracted over 10 million players

It's the most popular game in the series by a considerable margin.

With the European Championships now in the playoff phase, developer Sports Interactive is pleased to announce that their Football Manager 2024 has been played by over 10 million players, completely shattering the previous record for the series.

That's twice as many players as Football Manager 2023, with its 5.04 million, according to a post on X by series creator Miles Jacobson. This is the last year for the old model of the series. Namely, the next game will (finally) get a new graphics engine using Unity. The developers themselves call this game "the next era". The launch date for Football Manager 2025 has yet to be confirmed.

