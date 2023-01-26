Football Manager 2023 is finally coming to PS5 next month

HQ

Sega and Sports Interactive have had a bit of a nightmare getting Football Manager 2023 onto the PS5. Despite the simulation game launching on pretty much every platform under the sun, the title never arrived on Sony's latest console due to "unforeseen circumstances" surrounding the submission and approval process. However the nightmare is over, and FM23 is set to arrive on the platform.

FM23 will be coming to PS5 on February 1, 2023. To mark the release, Sega has announced that all PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to pick up the game with a 20% discount for its first two weeks on PS5, and that this is consistent with the pre-order bonus that ran before launch last year.

Finally, Sports Interactive's studio director, Miles Jacobson noted in a press release that there will be an update coming soon after release for the PS5 to bring its data in-line with the other editions.