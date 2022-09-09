Football Manager 2023 is coming this November

Sega and Sports Interactive has announced the next iteration in the Football Manager series. Regarded creatively as Football Manager 2023, this game will be coming to PC and Mac, PlayStation (both 4 and 5), Xbox, Switch, and even Android and iOS devices, through Apple Arcade for the latter.

We're told in a press release that all of these versions will release on the same day, November 8, and that the touch edition of the game for mobiles will even be available for Switch owners. To add to this, the game will arrive as a day one title on Game Pass for both Xbox and PC. Sega even added that there will be an Early Access period for the game for PC players that begins around two weeks before the full launch.

Interestingly, Sega even used the announcement here to highlight the environmentally-friendly efforts that is being put into the game's launch, including that there will not be a disc or notebook in the physical edition of the game, and that the overall carbon footprint of this year's instalment is down 47% over Football Manager 2022.

Take a look at the release date trailer for the game below.