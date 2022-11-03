Football Manager 2023 has had its PS5 launch delayed

HQ

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sega and Sports Interactive has announced that Football Manager 2023 will not be debuting on PS5 next week as was originally planned. As noted in a press release, we're informed that "complications" around the submissions and approvals process has caused the game to need to be delayed, while some kinks and issues are ironed out.

With FM23 debuting on about every platform you can imagine next week, it should be known that all other editions are still on schedule to debut on November 8.

"We're devastated by this outcome, which we have worked tirelessly with our partners for a number of weeks to try to address," said Miles Jacobsen, Sports Interactive's studio director. "It was especially difficult to make the decision to delay, as it involves holding back a great game which a number of talented people within SI have worked tremendously hard on for quite some time. We will continue to do everything in our power to get this game into the hands of PS5 gamers as soon as we can."

Those who have preordered FM23 on PS5 through the PlayStation Store will be getting their preorders cancelled, and will soon be getting a full automatic refund as well. As for when the PS5 edition will arrive, we're told that an update will be provided "at the earliest opportunity."