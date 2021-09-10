Football Manager 2022 is arriving on Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and cloud at launch

HQ

Football Manager 2022, the series' second outing since making a return on Xbox consoles, will be available to Game Pass subscribers on PC, Xbox, and cloud when it launches on November 9. There is a two-week early access period prior to this on October 26, but those wanting to jump in early will need to pay up and pre-order. At present, there is a 10% discount though, so you can purchase it for £35.99 instead of £39.99.

Additionally, it was revealed that Football Manager 2022 will support the Xbox Play Anywhere enabling players to continue their progress between their Xbox and Windows 10 PC whilst using the same Microsoft profile. It will, of course, also support Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, enabling it to be played anywhere on supported devices.