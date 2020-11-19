Football Manager 2021 launches December 1 on Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

Back in September, we reported that Football Manager 2021 was in fact going to be released for both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X sometime in December. Well, yesterday we finally got an exact date - and it is the best possible one. Football Manager 2021 launches on December 1, and supports both Smart Delivery, 4K graphics (natively on Xbox Series X, upscaled on Xbox Series S) and is compatible with PC so you can use your save regardless of format. It was also added:

"Based on Football Manager Touch, FM21 Xbox is fully optimised for victory with the Xbox Controller on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. You can effortlessly put yourself on the path to footballing greatness with a UI that has been tailored for Xbox consoles and makes navigating through the game world a breeze."