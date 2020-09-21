English
news
Football Manager 2020

Football Manager 2020 breaks new record after free week

The football management sim has proved very popular after it was given away on the Epic Games Store.

Alongside Watch Dogs 2 and Stick It To The Man!, Football Manager 2020 is currently free to claim and download on Epic Games Store right now. We all know that this "free for a week" initiative can sometimes be a great marketing strategy for both the platform and the game makers, but in this instance it has meant a record-breaking week for Sports Interactive.

SI's director Miles Jacobson has got some incredible facts to share via his tweets, in which he wrote:

"Wow - what a reaction to the @epicgames free week. We were told to expect big numbers, but am amazed with what we're seeing - over 500,000 players of @FootballManager 2020 on the platform in 24 hrs and over 120,000 currently playing on the platform. Hope you're all enjoying it!"

Not only that, but he also made a comparison between EGS free week and the Steam free trial earlier this year: "We'll have more people try out the game on @EpicGames in 36 hours than we had with our Steam free fortnight across 2 weeks!"

According to Jacobson, there are more than 1 million players have joined Football Manager 2020 community since the Epic promotion started last Thursday. On Sunday, there were over 250,000 concurrent players on PC & Mac across the Steam & Epic Stores enjoying FM 2020, which was said to be the highest record so far.

The deal is valid until September 24, so you still have a few days to get your own copy of the game if you haven't already.

