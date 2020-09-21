Football Manager 2020 breaks new record after free week

You're watching Advertisements

Alongside Watch Dogs 2 and Stick It To The Man!, Football Manager 2020 is currently free to claim and download on Epic Games Store right now. We all know that this "free for a week" initiative can sometimes be a great marketing strategy for both the platform and the game makers, but in this instance it has meant a record-breaking week for Sports Interactive.

SI's director Miles Jacobson has got some incredible facts to share via his tweets, in which he wrote:

"Wow - what a reaction to the @epicgames free week. We were told to expect big numbers, but am amazed with what we're seeing - over 500,000 players of @FootballManager 2020 on the platform in 24 hrs and over 120,000 currently playing on the platform. Hope you're all enjoying it!"

Not only that, but he also made a comparison between EGS free week and the Steam free trial earlier this year: "We'll have more people try out the game on @EpicGames in 36 hours than we had with our Steam free fortnight across 2 weeks!"

According to Jacobson, there are more than 1 million players have joined Football Manager 2020 community since the Epic promotion started last Thursday. On Sunday, there were over 250,000 concurrent players on PC & Mac across the Steam & Epic Stores enjoying FM 2020, which was said to be the highest record so far.

The deal is valid until September 24, so you still have a few days to get your own copy of the game if you haven't already.