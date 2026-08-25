Football legends ask for change in FIFA's leadership and join opposition to Infantino

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Former notable football players have released a joint statement opposing to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and sharing their concerns about FIFA's current leadership. "For too long, we've seen major decisions taken without players being consulted or considered, and without any regard for the fans who sustain the sport."

Among the footballers that have shared the same message, written on white letters over a black background, are Didier Drogba, Bixente Lizarazu, Robert Pirès, former World Cup 1998 winner Emmanuel Petit, Claudio Pizarro and Emmanuel Adebayor, and also the still active England defender Lucy Bronze.

"As players, football has given us everything, and we have given our lives to it. Between us, we have played on its greatest stages and worn our national shirts with pride. But we know that none of our achievements would've been possible without the fans, whose passion and commitment is the foundation of this game."

"We share the exact same concerns as the millions of fans around the world. Like them, we have watched the game we love drift away from its core values under FIFA's current leadership."

The players all share the same message asking a change in FIFA's leadership, saying "There are good people within Fifa who want to rebuild trust, but a new era requires a structured change: a real, direct say for players and fans in how football is run. Those who step on to the pitch and those who sit in the stands deserve a genuine voice to help reshape football's future together."

"Change is necessary. Power has blurred the current leadership's ability to distinguish between its own interests and what is best for football."