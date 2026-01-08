Football legend Kevin Keegan reveals cancer diagnosis

HQ

Kevin Keegan, 74, former England manager and player, has revealed he's been diagnosed with cancer. His family said that he recently went to the hospital for abdominal symptoms, and further evaluation revealed a cancer diagnosis. "Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care. During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment."

Several football teams, as well as the Football Association and Premier League, sent messages of support for Keegan. "All of us at LFC and official former players association Forever Reds send our best wishes to Kevin, his family and friends", said Liverpool.

Keegan played as forward or midfielder in Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg SV, Southampton, Newcastle United, and Blacktown City. He then became manager for Newcastle, Fulham, Manchester City, and England, becoming the only manager to become champion at the three clubs he managed in his first season (Newcastle in 1993, Fulham in second division in 1999, and Manchester City in 2002.

Aa a player, he won Ballon d'Or twice in 1978 and 1979, three League titles with Liverpool and Bundesliga with Hamburg, as well as the European Cup 1977 with Liverpool.