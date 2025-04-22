Football games in Italy on Saturday will be postponed due to Pope Francis' funeral

HQ

The passing of Pope Francis took over all other current affairs in the world, and particularly in Italy. Football clubs all around the world, and also those closer to the Vatican City like Roma, sent their condolences, while Serie A postponed all games meant to be played on Monday. Italy has declared five days of national mourn, starting on Tuesday.

Today we know that the Francis' funeral will be on Saturday. As a sign of respect, no football games will be played next Saturday. That includes three Serie A games as part of the 34th: Inter vs. Roma, Lazio vs. Parma, Como vs. Genoa.

Those matches will played on Sunday. However, as journalist Enrico Varriale points out, if Inter vs. Roma is played on Sunday at 12:30 CEST, it would leave Inter with only 80.5 hours of rest before their match against Barcelona on Champions League.

With four games remaining, Serie A is still the most even league in Europe, with Inter leading thanks to goal average, tied in points with Napoli, 71 points, followed from afar by Atalanta and Bolonia.

Football games postponed yesterday will be played on Wednesday, April 26, all of them at 18:30 CEST, including Parma vs. Juventus, Genoa vs. Lazio, Cagliari vs. Fiorentina, and Torino vs. Udinese.