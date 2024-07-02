Football fans are hilariously comparing Cristiano Ronaldo to Homelander

HQ

One of the most hilarious stories that has come out of the ongoing Euro 2024 football tournament is how fans are now comparing Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with The Boys' Homelander.

The comparisons reached a boiling point last night when Ronaldo was being teased and poked fun at for imposing himself on the Portuguese national side, claiming nearly every free kick and set piece for his own and failing to convert any into goals. He also missed several clear chances as well as a penalty, and while much of this can be attributed to the brilliance of Slovenia's goalkeeper Jan Oblak, fans are instead plastering Ronaldo's face over several laughable The Boys moments starring Homelander and seeing him abuse the rest of the Portuguese players.

The comparisons are mostly coming about as the Portuguese team has a lot of talent but many seem to think that they are being handicapped in order to feed the ageing 39-year-old superstar with chances to score and claim glory. Hence why these Homelander memes have popped up and taken the internet by storm. You can see some great ones below, as spotted by IGN.

As Portugal managed to defeat Slovenia in the end after a penalty shootout, we'll no doubt be in store for more memes like this later this week when Portugal throw down with France on Friday night.

