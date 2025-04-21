Football clubs pay tribute to Pope Francis, and Serie A cancels all games on Monday

HQ

The death of Pope Francis has caused the world of sports to halt in Italy. That includes the postponement of all Serie A and Primavera 1 football games on Monday, as a sign of respect for the Pontiff, who passed away aged 88 after a long illness.

"Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed. The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course."

Football clubs have also sent statements paying tribute to the Pope, some more succinct than others. "A man of faith, humility and dialogue who was able to speak to everyone's heart", said Inter. "His faith, humility, courage and dedication touched the hearts of millions, making him a moral compass of our time and beyond", said Roma.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who became Pope Francis in 2013, became the first Latin American Pontiff. And he never hid his passion for football: he himself was a footballer at young age, usually playing as goalkeeper, and was a big fan of the San Lorenzo de Almagro, and of course the Argentinian national team, which he saw winning the World Cup three times: 1978, 1986 and 2022.