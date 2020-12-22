Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Footage of an unreleased Simpsons Dreamcast game has surfaced online

The Simpsons: Bug Squad! is a pretty strange beast indeed!

Back during the show's peak in the 1990s, The Simpsons pretty much had a game on every major platform available, but strangely not the Dreamcast. It turns out though, that this could have been a reality, as a video has recently surfaced online showing a Simpsons game running on the ill-fated platform. The game, entitled The Simpsons: Bug Squad!, sees the player navigate The Simpsons' home playing as a small bug.

As the uploaded notes, this could well have been a tech demo, as there is no sound effects or music present within the game. The game does have some pretty good looking cell-shaded graphics for the Dreamcast though, and it does faithfully recreate the layout of the family's home. There doesn't seem to be much of a gameplay focus here either, as the player is just let free to explore and take in their own surroundings.

Do you think this could have made an interesting concept for a game?

