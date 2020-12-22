Footage of an unreleased Simpsons Dreamcast game has surfaced online

You're watching Advertisements

Back during the show's peak in the 1990s, The Simpsons pretty much had a game on every major platform available, but strangely not the Dreamcast. It turns out though, that this could have been a reality, as a video has recently surfaced online showing a Simpsons game running on the ill-fated platform. The game, entitled The Simpsons: Bug Squad!, sees the player navigate The Simpsons' home playing as a small bug.

As the uploaded notes, this could well have been a tech demo, as there is no sound effects or music present within the game. The game does have some pretty good looking cell-shaded graphics for the Dreamcast though, and it does faithfully recreate the layout of the family's home. There doesn't seem to be much of a gameplay focus here either, as the player is just let free to explore and take in their own surroundings.

Do you think this could have made an interesting concept for a game?