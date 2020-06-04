Footage from THQ's cancelled Avengers game shown

You're watching Advertisements

The publisher known as THQ Nordic today has nothing to do with the original company called THQ, which filed for bankruptcy in 2012. There was, of course, a whole lot of reasons as to why they failed, but one thing that contributed was that it worked on an Avengers game that was cancelled by Disney for unknown reasons.

Now some footage of this previously almost unknown game (very little was revealed before the cancellation) has shown up on Youtube thanks to the gaming historian Andrew Borman. It actually looks quite fun and seems to be a first-person game dedicated to co-op with the usual Avenger heroes.

Of course, since then, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have been working on another game based on the same franchise called Marvel's Avengers. It launches on September 4 if everything goes as planned (which it rarely seems to do for anyone these days) for PC, Playstation 4, Stadia and Xbox One.

What do you think about this cancelled Avengers title?

Thanks Gamespot