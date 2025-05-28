Following Trent and Huijsen, the next Real Madrid signing for next year is almost closed, and is a bargain

HQ

Real Madrid keeps building their squad for the 2025/26 season, with a stop at the Club World Cup next month. After the signings of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, the next player likely to be included in the team is Nico Paz, Spanish born but Argentinian international, who played last season at Italian side, Como, but was trained Real Madrid's academy.

Paz, 20, is an attacking midfielder, and played for Real Madrid Castilla, its B team, between 2022 and 2024, while making some appearances last season, taking part in some Liga and Champions League games, scoring in one group stage game, thus making him one of the most unknown players to win the Champions League and Liga titles last year.

Paz was sold to Como, Italian side that had just been promoted to Serie A (eventually ending tenth in league and launching Cesc Fábregas' status as manager) on a four-year deal. However, it has been widely reported that Real Madrid will pay 8€ million (almost the price Madrid sold him last year, 6€ million) for a rebuy option this year, still owning some exclusive rights on a player with a market value of 35€ million, according to Transfermarket.

Nico Paz would reinforce Madrid's midfield, making up for the exit of Luka Modric (and Toni Kroos before him) and some say it could be announced this week, while their next signing, defender Álvaro Carreras, gets more complicated as both clubs, Real Madrid and Benfica, want him for the FIFA Club World Cup next june...