Following the successful launch of Helldivers II, Arrowhead wants to accelerate its content plans and is hiring staff

Helldivers II and its simultaneous release on PS5 and PC has been such a success that Sony has seen the path to making its next first-party titles multiplatform from day one even clearer. Arrowhead Studios is also celebrating the success of the action title, but they're not planning to relax any time soon. In fact, they want to accelerate their plans to add content to the game.

Studio head Johan Pilestedt has published a message on Twitter / X announcing plans to hire more talented developers to accelerate and strengthen the content roadmap for Helldivers II. We imagine that these jobs at Arrowhead will be filled quickly, considering the unfortunate situation of the thousands of workers laid off over the past few months.

And we won't have to wait long to see that the game is still working and polishing the existing content. Earlier today, patch 1.000.006 was released, which is not very extensive, but it does touch on some performance bugs and gameplay "crashes" that are quite annoying. Here are the patch notes:



Fixed crash when application was closed shortly after start



Game no longer crashes during extraction cutscene.



User profile with too many friends no longer causes crash.



Fixed crash when using text-to-speech during extraction cutscene



Game no longer crashes when users disconnect during the joining cutscene.



Operation Status in Mission Summary no longer causes crash.



Fixed crashes caused by leftover visual effects from disconnected players.



Game no longer crashes when using ADS.



Repaired instability in game data packing that caused increased patch sizes.



Improved backend connectivity, reduces likelihood of disconnecting in missions.



Improved matchmaking experience and likelihood of success.



Thanks, VGC.