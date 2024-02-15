Following the successful launch of Helldivers II, Arrowhead wants to accelerate its content plans and is hiring staff

Helldivers II and its simultaneous release on PS5 and PC has been such a success that Sony has seen the path to making its next first-party titles multiplatform from day one even clearer. Arrowhead Studios is also celebrating the success of the action title, but they're not planning to relax any time soon. In fact, they want to accelerate their plans to add content to the game.
Studio head Johan Pilestedt has published a message on Twitter / X announcing plans to hire more talented developers to accelerate and strengthen the content roadmap for Helldivers II. We imagine that these jobs at Arrowhead will be filled quickly, considering the unfortunate situation of the thousands of workers laid off over the past few months.
And we won't have to wait long to see that the game is still working and polishing the existing content. Earlier today, patch 1.000.006 was released, which is not very extensive, but it does touch on some performance bugs and gameplay "crashes" that are quite annoying. Here are the patch notes:
Thanks, VGC.