Following the success of Loki, Disney+ Original Series will now premiere on Wednesdays

The latest Disney+ Marvel show, Loki (check out our review of the first two episodes here) started airing on the streaming service last week on Wednesday, a decision that only became apparent a few weeks before its launch. That decision seems to have proven fruitful for Disney, as it has now been reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Original Series will now be taking the Wednesday slots, currently occupied by Loki.

The Wednesday slot is apparently strictly for Original Series, including future Marvel and Star Wars shows (even The Mandalorian), as Original Movies will continue to slot into the Friday window they currently use.

According to the report, Disney's decision came "to accommodate the increased volume of original content on Disney+", and so that its Original Series don't have to compete with other new releases on other streaming services.

As of today, these are the shows that will be taking the Wednesday slots: