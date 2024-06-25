Following split with EA, FIFA targets Rocket League for FIFAe World Cup

HQ

You might assume that the FIFAe World Cup would be played on a football simulator, and while that used to be the case with action hosted on the FIFA titles, due to FIFA and EA divorcing recently and seeing the latter pivot to the EA Sports FC series, the former has now tapped a new game to base its esports activities on.

And for those wondering, it isn't Konami's eFootball. Instead FIFA has looked to Psyonix to use Rocket League as the basis for the coming FIFAe World Cup tournament.

We're told that this event will feature 16 nations battling for a trophy, with nations selected based on representation from said country. Each nation will field a team of three players and a substitute, and that more information on the event will be shared later this year.

Director of eFootball and gaming at FIFA, Christian Volk, has added on the matter, "The FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League marks a new era for FIFAe, providing a groundbreaking platform for FIFA's member associations to compete on one of the most relevant esports titles. This milestone partnership highlights our commitment to evolve our football esports ecosystem and continue to build the biggest stages for all communities to fame their game."

The actual dates and location for the FIFAe World Cup this year have yet to be affirmed.