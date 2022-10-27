Following recent EU law, Apple says it has "no choice" but to switch to USB-C chargers

HQ

It looks like the pressure that the European Union has been putting on technology companies as of late to all use the same charging method for smartphones (USB-C) - in a bid to lower e-waste across the industry - is working, as speaking at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event (thanks, Forbes), the Californian titan has said it has no choice but to switch from Lightning cables.

It was Apple's worldwide marketing chief, Greg Joswiak, who spoke up and stated that Apple "obviously...have to comply" and that "we've no choice."

Joswiak also used the event to highlight that over one billion users have Lightning cables these days, whilst also stating that Lightning was only designed due to Apple refusing to bend to the EU's demand to use unreliable and easily damaged micro-USB cables.

What do you think about this new law? Is it a good thing that all smartphones will be using the same charging method in the future?