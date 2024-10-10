Following its announcement last week, Football Manager 2025 has been delayed

HQ

Around 10 days ago, Sports Interactive lifted the curtain on the next chapter of the Football Manager series with Football Manager 2025. At the time, it was revealed that the game would be launching first on November 26, in multiple different versions depending on platforms. However, this will no longer be the case.

Sports Interactive has now announced a delay for Football Manager 2025, a delay that will push the game out of November 2024 and as far back as sometime in March 2025. As per why this is happening, the developer adds:

"In our last Development Update in September, we explained that we needed to push FM25's original release back to give ourselves more time to deliver the best possible experience for this first instalment in a new era of Football Manager.

"This additional time has not been sufficient to ensure the game quality and experience meets your expectations and our very high standards.

"In the previous blog we explained that it has been a difficult development cycle for the studio. Many things have been moving slower than we had predicted - despite everyone in the team working at an incredible pace to try and get everything done.

"Timelines were already tight and, as rightly pointed out by many of your recent comments, we were simply rushing too much and in danger of compromising our usual standards. This has put an enormous amount of pressure on everyone working across the studio, who are all passionately committed to delivering the best game possible.

"FM25 is the biggest technical and visual advancement in the series for a generation. We simply cannot compromise the delivery of this crucial juncture in Football Manager's history by rushing to release it in November."

With this delay in mind, it's noted that any pre-orders can contact their retailer for refund information. Sports Interactive concludes their statement with the following comment:

"We are intensely aware that this will be massively disappointing for you. We share that disappointment and are extremely sorry."