Following insensitive tweets, Twitch has removed the PogChamp emote

Twitch has made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote from its service, after Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez (the person who the emote is based on) published several tweets following the violence at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

You're probably quite aware of the happenings at the US capital currently, so we won't dive into that, but as for what Gootecks said, his tweet encouraged violence by the insurgents in the building.

"Will there be civil unrest for the woman who was executed inside the Capitol today or will the #MAGAMartyr die in vain?" said Gootecks.

Twitch has since responded to the tweet, with the removal of the emote, even stating; "We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today."

Continuing further, Twitch also led on to say that they want "the sentiment and use of Pog to live on," but in light of these actions, the live streaming service cannot let "the person depicted or the image itself" be used any further.

As for the future of Pog, Twitch is looking to the community to design a new emote for the phrase.