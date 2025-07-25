Following changes to government regulation, Rule 34 has been blocked in the UK

HQ

We don't need to explain to you what Rule 34 is, as you're likely more than aware. The reason we're talking about it today is that the site has been blocked in the UK, all following new government regulation changes that require adult sites to use age recognition to prevent youngsters from accessing the content before they are legally old enough to do so.

This change has been incoming for some time now, as back in April it was revealed that the UK and even France were looking to put age blocks on adult websites, something that Pornhub for one was expecting to get around by upgrading its age checking software. Rule 34 will not bow to these demands and has instead simply blocked the website in the country, all while issuing a PSA that explains why it believes the changes are "dumb".

"We regret to inform you that UK Ofcom require us to verify your age before granting access to our cartoon website. While we are deeply committed to safety and compliance, mandating ID verification for every visit to a platform hosting fictional, animated content is not only impractical but also fundamentally misguided. The financial cost of implementing age verification per user is prohibitively high, rendering it impossible for us to sustain operations under these mandates.

"Requiring age verification for fictional cartoon content is an overreach that fails to recognize the distinction between real-world adult material and artistic, animated works. These laws unfairly burden platforms like ours, which focus on creative, non-realistic content that poses no direct harm. They divert resources from enhancing user safety to complying with impractical regulations, driving traffic to less regulated sites with weaker safety measures.

"Furthermore, these mandates jeopardize user privacy by requiring sensitive personal information, which could deter users from accessing legal, creative content while doing little to address actual risks. The safety of our community remains our top priority, and we believe a more effective solution is device-based identification that respects user privacy while allowing access to age-restricted content. We sincerely hope these overly broad laws are overturned soon, restoring access to our platform for all fans of animated art."

The site concludes by stating that this will remain the case until a "sensible, privacy-respecting solution is implemented". It should be said that this is also likely a sign of what's to come elsewhere, as recently even Sweden banned users from being able to purchase content on Pornhub and OnlyFans.