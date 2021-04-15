LIVE

Gamereactor
news

Following a month of straight livestreaming, Ludwig has broken Ninja's Twitch sub record

He finished the stream with 269,154 subscribers.

History has once again been made on Twitch, as Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren has concluded his 31 day-long subathon, breaking and setting a new record for the most Twitch subscribers that was previously held by Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

The stream that lasted a monster 744+ hours, concluded with Ludwig promising to match each sub with a $5 donation to St. Jude Children Hospital or the Animal Humane Society, a last-ditch effort that pushed him over Ninja's record. Ludwig's stream concluded with 269,154 subscribers, breaking a record that has stood since 2018.

Ninja has even commented on the new record stating, "Records are meant to be broken, I would be lying if I said wasn't a little sad but congrats @LudwigAhgren on holding the new sub record on twitch."

As for what Ludwig intends to do next, that remains unknown. He has stated however, that he will never do another subathon alike this, as "It'll never be as good as the original." Either way, this is a record that will take some serious effort to beat.

