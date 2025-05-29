Folk horror is the theme in Atomfall's Wicked Isle

HQ

Recently, developer Rebellion revealed that the first story expansion for Atomfall would be launching this June. Known as Wicked Isle, when it was confirmed that the DLC would be arriving as soon as next week, we were never actually made privy to much else to do with its story and theme. This has now changed.

A fresh and full trailer has arrived to reveal that Wicked Isle will deliver an experience that has a folk horror theme to it. For those wondering what this could relate to for a game inspired by 1960s England, expect plenty of wickermen, cultists, and creepy bog creatures.

As the trailer explains, those who dare to travel to the Wicked Isle, AKA Midsummer Island, must be either a fool or a devil. But if you are brave enough to speak with the boat-keeper at Wyndham Village to order a ride to the nearby island, what you'll find are secrets to unravel, monsters and men to fight, and a new story to become immersed in.

Check out the trailer for Wicked Isle below, which is launching on June 3 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, both as a separately purchasable item and as part of the Deluxe Upgrade Pack for Atomfall, which all owners of the Deluxe Edition already own.