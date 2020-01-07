Foldable Laptops are here with new models on show at CES

Folding OLED screens have just been launched on the market for smartphones, but CES has revealed that a number of laptops will also be foldable.

One of them is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, a 13" tablet PC with a fully folding 2K OLED screen from LG and an Intel CPU, with connections being made up by two USB Type C ports. Price estimates are currently starting at $2,500 USD (according to the press release) and will be available this year. It will, however, also feature 5G connectivity and weigh in at just 1kg. It comes with a Bluetooth Mini Fold keyboard, that according to Lenovo can be stored and charged wirelessly within the computer using magnets.

Intel has also shown its own version of a foldable PC, the Horseshoe Bend, 12" / 17.3" at 4:3 when unfolded, and it comes with a kickstand and can be paired with a wireless keyboard. Its CPU is the new 10nm Tiger Lake, and with a mere 9 watt TDP, it does not need active cooling, and is expected to run on the upcoming Windows 10X. It does seem that no media outlets - not even Gamereactor - were permitted to test and handle the computer on-site.

We also got to see the Dell Duet, also with a foldable screen, and the Ori, which is more like a foldable phone than the Duet (that comes with a visible hinge). The Ori is 13" OLED, but no word on whether or not this will be close to the versions that you will be able to buy some time in the near future. The Duet, on the other hand, comes with a keyboard that snaps on to the computer and uses LCD instead of an OLED display.

One thing is for sure, price and sturdiness will be vital for the success of these machines if they make it to market.